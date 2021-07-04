The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degree…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expe…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings o…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and va…
This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …