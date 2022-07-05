Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.