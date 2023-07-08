The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.