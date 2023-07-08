The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's condition…