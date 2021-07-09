 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

