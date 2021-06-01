Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
