Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

