The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms continues Thursday, showers linger into Friday across Illinois
Storms still look likely in central and southern Illinois today and once again hail and damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest on the severe threat and when we'll finally dry out.
Watch now: Rain chance continues Friday across Illinois, but big changes expected for Memorial Day weekend
Showers will continue today, especially in central Illinois. Warmer and drier weather is not far away though. See when the rain will end and how warm we'll get in our Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Feeling like summer today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm we'll get and when our next rain chance begins in our Memorial Day forecast update.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
