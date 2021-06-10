The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
