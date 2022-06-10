Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
