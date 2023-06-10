Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
