Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…