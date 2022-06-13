Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 79-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SUN 8:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

