Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today.…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for hig…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makin…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. Temperatures…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degree…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Satur…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…