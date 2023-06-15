The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Tod…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …