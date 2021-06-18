Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.