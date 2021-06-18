The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. Temperatures…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makin…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The for…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Satur…