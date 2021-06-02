 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Local Weather

