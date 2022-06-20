Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.