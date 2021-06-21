Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.