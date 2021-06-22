It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
