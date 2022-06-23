Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
A cold front will work across central and southern Illinois during the afternoon and early evening today. Find out when our best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast.
Hot and humid conditions across central and southern Illinois today. A cold front will bring some relief for tomorrow, but it also could trigger a couple of severe storms. Full details here.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.