The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Carbondale wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should b…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…