Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph.