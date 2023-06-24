Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
