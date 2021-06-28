Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.