The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
