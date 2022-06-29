The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
