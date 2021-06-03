 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

