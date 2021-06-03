It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Per…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forec…