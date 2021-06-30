Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
