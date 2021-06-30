 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News