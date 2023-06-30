The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 112. Today's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A …