Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Per…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods …
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forec…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperat…