Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 4:25 AM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT.