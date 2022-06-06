Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 2:30 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.