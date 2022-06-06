Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 2:30 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
