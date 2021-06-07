 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

