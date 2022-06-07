Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
All rain will exit early this morning, but cloud cover will try and linger in parts of the state this afternoon. Comfortable temperatures, but getting warmer for Friday. Here's the full report.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…