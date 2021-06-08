 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News