Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.