Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.