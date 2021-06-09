 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News