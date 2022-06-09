Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.