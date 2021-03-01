Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
