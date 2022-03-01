Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.