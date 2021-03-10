Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tod…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's U…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks i…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's ar…