Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

