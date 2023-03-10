Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
