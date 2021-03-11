 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

