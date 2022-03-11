 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News