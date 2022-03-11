Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Br…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…