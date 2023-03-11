Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:12 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
