Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.