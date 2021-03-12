 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News