Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.