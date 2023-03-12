The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
