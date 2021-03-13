Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SAT 6:00 PM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.