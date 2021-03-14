 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

