Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
