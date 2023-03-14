The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. W…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The …