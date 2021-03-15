 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

