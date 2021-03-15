Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.